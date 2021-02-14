Popular breakfast cereal firm Weetabix has scandalized thousands of Irish people by suggesting a beans-on-Weetabix breakfast recipe.

A staple breakfast in households across Ireland, Weetabix is a wholegrain breakfast cereal roughly the same size as the palm of your hand that is normally eaten with milk.

However, the company threw a spanner in the works earlier this week when they suggested eating the cereal with baked beans.

The tweet immediately went viral, generating more than 130,000 likes and more than 67,000 retweets, while everyone from government bodies to high-end companies in Ireland and Great Britain voiced their disapproval.

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

Several local police forces in the UK also reacted to the "cereal killing", while some law enforcement agencies hilariously had to ask people to refrain from actually reporting the tweet as a crime.

Please do not report crime via social media. — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, KFC's UK and Ireland account said that the combination deserved to be convicted under the Geneva Convention.

"Let’s set aside our differences to prosecute this under the Geneva Convention," KFC said in response to an outraged tweet from rival company Nandos.

Kellogg's British and Irish account also voiced its disgust at the unappetizing breakfast combination.

"We’ve heard of putting the milk in first, but this takes the biscuit."

The Guinness World Records account awarded Weetabix the "record for most random breakfast combination", while famous Swiss chocolate company Toblerone refused to weigh-in on the debate in keeping with the country's neutrality.

"We're from Switzerland, so we're staying out of this," the chocolate company said.

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, whose coronavirus vaccine is currently being administered throughout Ireland, also hilariously condemned the tweet.

"Haven’t our scientists worked hard enough, without having to come up with an antidote to this?"

All told, the Weetabix tweet has united brands that would have previously been regarded as rivals in one of the funniest Twitter threads of 2021.

Foreign governments, car companies, sports organizations, fast-food restaurants, and religious orders have all come together to condemn Weetabix's curious creation.

Whatever your thoughts on the combination, it is certainly one genius bit of marketing.