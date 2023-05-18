Actor Seamus O’Rourke, perhaps in collaboration with Longford Tourism, released a video in 2016 which would “prove that Longford is not the most miserable place in Ireland.”

Wrapped up in his raincoat, playing the role of “Mossy Flood,” O’Rourke tells a story, which he clearly finds hilarious, in the hope of proving that the over-looked county of Longford is a bit of craic.

It was posted on Facebook with the description “Longford Tourism is Back!” and, while Longford Tourism doesn't mention the clip on their Twitter account or on their website, the video was certainly made in the right spirit.

The video, posted to O’Rourke’s Facebook page on in August 2016, has racked up over 160,000 views.

In it, O'Rourke provides "one example of how much fun there is to be had in Longford," telling a hilariously mundane story and a long-winded story about going to mass on a Saturday evening.

The Irish comedian recounted a seemingly hilarious incident of a wasp entering a local church during mass and flying in the direction of a woman named Mrs. Mahon, who slid away from the wasp in fear.

"She'd be mortified if anyone knew that she slid over in the seat. And I was behind her in stitches," O'Rourke said in the video.

O’Rourke certainly plays the part of the 'Irish county male' well. In 2016, O'Rourke toured the country with his very entertaining and emotive one-man show called “Padraig Potts’ Guide to Walking” by John McManus which explores the journey of growing up in a small Irish town.

Here’s another video from Seamus O’Rourke:

*Originally published in August 2016. Updated in May 2023.