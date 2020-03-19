This video of an Irish mother trying to teach her daughter to drive will take you back to your own first-time experiences behind the wheel.

Michelle McSweeney took her daughter Megan for a spin around a Dublin parking lot and the results are hilarious.

Both mother and daughter can’t help but freak out a little as the new driver tries to figure out how to use a clutch and the brake. It's hard to tell who is the more terrified of the two.

Michelle and Megan may encounter a few bumps in the road during this emotional rite of passage, but it all ends with a laugh.

Source: The New York Post

*Originally published 2016