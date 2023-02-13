From thoughtful advice to emotional support, these Irish phrases and quotes will stir your heart.

The Irish are known for their gift of the gab, having the craic and a bit of playful banter but they’re also writers, artist and philosophers, of course. From matters of the heart to thoughtful advice and stirred encouragement these Irish proverbs, phrases and quotes from famous Irishmen will move you.

“It’s easy to halve the potato where there is love”.

Meaning: When you are in love you will share everything together.

“A pretty face doesn’t boil the kettle”.

Meaning: If you marry a beautiful woman she may not like housework much.

“A windy day is not the time to fix your roof”.

Meaning: No point in trying to do things when it is too late.

“A cat purrs for his own good”.

Meaning: Don’t think the cat is purring for you, he’s doing it for himself.

“Many times, a man’s mouth breaks his nose”.

Meaning: What gets you in trouble is mouthing off.

“When spring comes dreams begin”.

Meaning: Spring can inspire us after a harsh winter.

“The quiet pigs get the meal”.

Meaning: Instead of squealing the smart pig goes for the food.

“Whisper quietly when there’s gossip”.

Meaning: People pay much more attention when you seem to be including only them.

“Noli Timere”.

Meaning: Famous poet Seamus Heaney’s last words, in Latin, “Be not afraid”.

Which of these is your favorite or do you have a favorite Irish quote or saying? Let us know in the comments section below.