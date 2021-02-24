Anthony Edwards of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is going viral today after his charming interaction with an Irish reporter.

Speaking after the Timberwolves’ 139 - 112 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, 19-year-old Edwards, who was the number one NBA draft pick in 2020, fielded a question from Jim Conlan of Raidió Corca Baiscinn (RCB), a non-profit community radio station in West Clare in Ireland.

“Where you from, Jim?,” Edwards, clearly intrigued, asks with a grin on his face after Jim poses his question in the post-game interview.

“Ireland,” Conlan replies.

“I like your accent - it’s tough. I wanna learn how to talk like that. But - ask your question again, I was too much listening to your accent.”

The video of the interaction, shared on Twitter by the Milwaukee Timberwolves, has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and liked more than 16k times in less than a day.

You can watch the hilarious exchange here:

Confirmed: Ant is a big fan of Irish accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZJdShLgBK — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2021

The Timberwolves' tweet drew some generally heartwarming replies as well:

