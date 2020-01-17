This leek under sink video has us in stitches.

Looking for a pick-me-up laugh to get you through the week? The whole "leek under the sink" practical joke has been around for the age but when it comes to fooling an Irish Dad it really never gets old.

Dublin woman Brenda Molloy Rothwell can be seen at the start of the video setting the prank up before calling her Dad to "fix" it. He rushes to help out but it takes him a while to cotton on to what is really happening.

As expected, his reaction is absolutely priceless and hey, in a way, he still sorts out the "leak."

Have you ever tried out this prank?