This leek under sink video has us in stitches.
Looking for a pick-me-up laugh to get you through the week? The whole "leek under the sink" practical joke has been around for the age but when it comes to fooling an Irish Dad it really never gets old.
Dublin woman Brenda Molloy Rothwell can be seen at the start of the video setting the prank up before calling her Dad to "fix" it. He rushes to help out but it takes him a while to cotton on to what is really happening.
As expected, his reaction is absolutely priceless and hey, in a way, he still sorts out the "leak."
Have you ever tried out this prank?
For anyone who has had a bad day and just needs a laugh watch this video 😂😂😂 my da is sick of me! But I caught him lovely 😂😂😂😂😂😂Publiée par Brenda Molloy Rothwell sur Lundi 6 janvier 2020
Have any hilarious videos for us? Be sure to send them along to editors@irishcentral.com
Read more: Have a video you want to share? Here's how to submit to IrishCentral!
