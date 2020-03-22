It's Mother's Day in Ireland, on Sunday, March 22. These Irish Mammies sayings will either have you chuckling or ducking for cover.

Is there anything quite like the sayings that come from your typical Irish Mammy?

Easons Bookstore asked their Facebook fans in 2018 to vote for their favorite Irish “Mammyisms” in an online poll. 252 people voted and the results are just perfect. We can just hear our own Mams shouting this at us while we slouch off out of the kitchen or pretend we can't hear from our bedrooms.

Here are the results:

1. If you fall off that wall and break your legs, don’t come running to me! (56 votes)

2. Do you think I’m made of money? (39 votes)

3. Close the door! Were you born in a barn? (32 votes)

4. What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand? (31 votes)

5. How do you know you don’t like it if you haven’t tasted it? (31 votes)

6. A little birdy told me. (25 votes)

7. If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times. (20 votes)

8. Do you think this is a hotel? (12 votes)

9. Stop running down those stairs! (4 votes)

10. Are your hands broken? Pick it up yourself! I’m not your maid. (2 votes)



Here’s a great video by Irish impersonator Oliver Callan:

* Originally published in 2018.