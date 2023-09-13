The 'leek under the sink' prank may be old, but when this Irish dad fell victim to it, it's simply hilarious!

Dublin woman Brenda Molloy Rothwell shared a video on social media of her dad getting caught out by the classic prank.

"My da is sick of me!" Rothwell captioned her Facebook video, "But I caught him lovely."

The video shows Rothwell quietly placing the huge leek under the sink.

"Let's get me dad," she whispers in the video, "the leek under the sink!"

She then calls out to her dad: "Dad! Dad! I think there's a leak under the sink!"

The doting dad promptly arrives in the kitchen to have a look, but understandably appears frustrated when he doesn't see any water.

"Can you see it there? No? Right there, Da, the leek under the sink there," Rothwell says pointing out the huge leek.

"Da, the the leek is right there, you can see it!"

Finally, dad cops on to the prank, prompting riotous laughter from everyone in the kitchen.

"We went to Tesco to get that!" she says toward the end of the video amidst hearty laughter.

The video, first shared on Facebook in January 2020, has been viewed more than 3.2 million times and has drawn more than 15k comments.

Enjoy!

For anyone who has had a bad day and just needs a laugh watch this video 😂😂😂 my da is sick of me! But I caught him lovely 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Posted by Brenda Molloy Rothwell on Monday, January 6, 2020

*Originally published in January 2020. Last updated in 2023.