For Father's Day let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the Irish dad with the hilarious Homer Simpson-esque D'oh! moment.
Never forget - the iconic 2015 video of Joseph Griffin that has racked up almost 10 million views in the past six years.
Griffin's son, Evan, gave the Irishman a GoPro to take on his trip to Las Vegas.
The resulting footage 4 minutes 20 seconds of footage from Sin City must be seen to be believed - Griffin spent the entire time recording the iconic American city with the GoPro back to front.
"So... Gave my Dad my GoPro while he was in Las Vegas, I did not, however, instruct him on how to use it, so my dad being my dad, and a culchie, didn't know which way to point the f*cking thing..." Evan wrote on the YouTube upload.
A moment please for the moment when he says, "There's the Trump Tower, same colour as his hair."
DAD JOKES FOR THE WIN!
