Have kids and adults alike howling on Christmas Day with these funny Christmas jokes.
Looking for a way to keep the children occupied for a few minutes on Christmas Day (or the adults for that matter)? Learn off a few of these funny Irish Christmas jokes and you'll be sure to get a few laughs.
Love them or hate them, cheesy, silly jokes are all part of the good cheer during the festive season. After the success of my first selection, I put together another list of ten stupid Christmas jokes. Enjoy!
Q: What do elves learn in school?
A: The Elf-abet!
Q: If athletes get athletes foot, what do astronauts get?
A: Missile toe!
Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?
A: Frostbite.
Q: Why does Santa have three gardens?
A: So he can ho-ho-ho.
Q: Where do polar bears vote?
A: The North Pole.
Q: What do you get if you deep fry Santa Claus?
A: Crisp Cringle.
Q: What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus?
A: Claustrophobic.
Q: If Santa rode a motorcycle, what kind would it be?
A: A Holly Davidson.
Q: What did the grape say to the raisin?
A: 'Tis the season to be jelly.
Q: What do you call a bunch of grandmasters of chess bragging about their games in a hotel lobby?
A: Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer!
Have any Irish Christmas jokes for us? Share these with that person who always has a few Christmas cracker jokes up their sleeve.
* Originally published in December 2016. Updated December 2021.
