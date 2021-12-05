Have kids and adults alike howling on Christmas Day with these funny Christmas jokes.

Looking for a way to keep the children occupied for a few minutes on Christmas Day (or the adults for that matter)? Learn off a few of these funny Irish Christmas jokes and you'll be sure to get a few laughs.

Love them or hate them, cheesy, silly jokes are all part of the good cheer during the festive season. After the success of my first selection, I put together another list of ten stupid Christmas jokes. Enjoy!

Q: What do elves learn in school?

A: The Elf-abet!

Q: If athletes get athletes foot, what do astronauts get?

A: Missile toe!



Q: What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire?

A: Frostbite.

Q: Why does Santa have three gardens?

A: So he can ho-ho-ho.



Q: Where do polar bears vote?

A: The North Pole.

Q: What do you get if you deep fry Santa Claus?

A: Crisp Cringle.

Q: What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus?

A: Claustrophobic.

Q: If Santa rode a motorcycle, what kind would it be?

A: A Holly Davidson.

Q: What did the grape say to the raisin?

A: 'Tis the season to be jelly.

Q: What do you call a bunch of grandmasters of chess bragging about their games in a hotel lobby?

A: Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer!

* Originally published in December 2016. Updated December 2021.