Denis 'Dinny' Brennan, a talented GAA football player from County Laois, is going viral after he was filmed taking a phone call while on the pitch during a recent Gaelic Masters match.

“Class is permanent,” Park Ratheniska GAA Club in Co Laois declared on social media when sharing the now-viral video of their longtime club man Brennan.

“Ladies and gentleman, the one, the only, the great Dinny Brennan. #OneOfOurOwn.”

Old school no handsfree making a phonecall during a match. Wouldn't see it now with young lads using airpods. #gaa Posted by Ah Ref on Thursday, May 12, 2022

Brennan, who was on the U21 Laois panel that won the Leinster Championship in 1994, now lines out with the Laois Masters, a GAA football team that is open to all current and former players who are 40 years old as of the year of competition.

Brennan told Independent.ie that he was on a work call during the May 2 Gaelic Masters match against Kildare Masters.

"The call was from a customer in England whose machine had broken down," Brennan said. "I was on call and had to answer him.

"We only had 15 players so I couldn’t come off."

He added: "He didn’t what was going on; just kept talking about the machine... I could have been getting chased by a mountain lion and he wouldn't have cared."

While Brennan has now shed light on the ever-important phone call, there were plenty of hilarious Irish theories and reactions to the video:

"Probable bidding on a few cows in a phone in auction"

"I am absolutely shocked at this video! A man, multitasking!!! had this video been verified?"

"He must be gettin' the low down on local Spar deals for dinner on the way home! 2 for wan Jambons"

"Only in Ireland"

Back in 2020, Brennan shared this heartfelt recollection about what his club Park Ratheniska GAA means to him:

Good man, Dinny!

