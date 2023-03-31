Ekin-Su Culculoglu, the 2022 winner of the UK reality show "Love Island," has gone viral after she botched the pronunciation of "Limerick" during an Instagram Live video.

Culculoglu, a 28-year-old London native, told her Instagram followers that she would be coming to Ireland this week to do a series of meet and greets with fans for the cosmetics company BPerfect.

"Thursday I'm in Belfast, Friday I'm in Wexford, and Saturday I'm at Lime-Rick," Culculoglu told her more than 3.2 million Instagram followers on March 29.

"I'm super excited, I love Ireland," Culculoglu added.

really enjoying Ekin Su’s pronunciation of Limerick on her insta stories 💀 pic.twitter.com/a7M9nbyaRf — Jordan Kenny (@jordken) March 29, 2023

Of course, it wasn't long before Culculoglu was informed of her mispronunciation.

In a follow-up video, she said: "Here's an interesting fact. Apparently, Lime-rick is called Lim-er-ick in Irish.

"I apologize, I said Lime-rick, but it's called Lim-er-ick."

The mispronunciation amused plenty Irish social media users.

"Obsessed with ekin su’s pronunciation of limerick," said one Irish Twitter user.

"Give me the confidence of Ekin Su pronouncing Limerick as it's spelt," said another Irish Twitter user.

"Limerick isn’t Limerick anymore. Ekin su said it’s Lime-Rick so that’s what it is now xx," wrote another.

Even Centra Ireland got in on the fun:

in honor of ekin su, we decided to rename our limerick store https://t.co/zDk5R6GqPv pic.twitter.com/yDX5jJMJ7g — Centra Ireland (@CentraIRL) March 31, 2023

Clearly able to poke a bit of fun at herself, Culculoglu filmed another video with Irish radio station Dublins Q102 attempting to pronounce the names of Irish towns and celebrities, including Tallaght, Naas, Gráinne Seoige, and Dáithí Ó Sé.

It goes about as well as you'd expect: