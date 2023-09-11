Dutch soccer fans have gone viral after taking over a street in Dublin ahead of Ireland's clash with the Netherlands on Sunday night, September 10.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 4 million times on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows thousands of colorful Dutch fans singing and dancing in Dublin city center on Sunday afternoon.

Traditionally dressed in bright orange, the Dutch fans danced along to techno music blared from the famous Dutch Orange bus, which travels to every Dutch away game.

Several green jerseys can be seen among the sea of luminous orange as Irish fans joined the party on Sunday afternoon.

Another clip shared by Lovin Dublin showed the size of the Dutch invasion:

The Dutch celebrating their win in Dublin yesterday👀😂 ⁠

⁠

Sure you wouldn't even know that they were here ⁠

⁠

📹 @umang_hodophile pic.twitter.com/xEu9jL4ppM — Lovin Dublin (@LovinDublin) September 11, 2023

The orange scenes took place ahead of Ireland's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier with the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday night.

Desperately needing a win, Stephen Kenny's side took an early lead through an Adam Idah penalty and created plenty of problems for their opponents in the opening 15 minutes.

However, the Dutch equalized through a penalty of their own on 19 minutes when Cody Gakpo squeezed an effort beyond Gavin Bazunu, and Ireland failed to capitalize on several promising situations in an entertaining first half.

The Dutch made several tactical changes at halftime and began to impose their class on the game, taking the lead through a close-range finish from Wout Weghorst.

Ireland desperately chased the game but could not muster a genuine opportunity and fell to a fourth defeat in five group games.

Their chances of qualifying for the European Championships in Germany next summer now hang by a thread and they will rely on results elsewhere to qualify for a play-off next March.