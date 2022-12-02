Dublin Airport might not seem like the most romantic location, but that didn't stop Irish man Martin Mulroe from getting down on one knee in front of his partner Louise Mooney when he returned home from Australia for the holidays.

Emotions are high around the arrivals gate of Dublin Airport during the holidays as family and friends make their way home to Ireland for Christmas.

Among the many happy homecomings, there was also romance in the air back in December 2015, just days before Christmas.

Reporter Juliette Gash teased what was sure to be a very romantic surprise on Twitter:

Something big is about to happen @DublinAirport pic.twitter.com/j8gRa1j8oZ — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) December 18, 2015

Crowds gathered at the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport bore witness to perhaps the ultimate display of romance when Irish man Martin Mulroe, who had been in Australia, walked through the doors and promptly dropped down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Louise Mooney.

In the background, "Joy to the World" was sung, adding a special festive flair to the romantic moment.

The lovely pair surely enjoyed a magical Christmas after - spoiler alert! - she said yes!

The two were, of course, met with big cheers as they embraced happily before being presented with gifts of flowers, balloons, and even a bottle of bubbly.

Here’s a video of Martin Mulroe's romantic proposal to his partner Louise Mooney at Dublin Airport during Christmas 2015:

* Originally published in 2015. Last updated in December 2022.