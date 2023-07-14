Friends star Courteney Cox posted a wholesome video with her Northern Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid, pranking the Snow Patrol guitarist by almost exclusively using lyrics of songs he has written while speaking to him.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cox told her followers that "Johnny is an incredible songwriter" and that she planned to have a conversation with him using his own lyrics until he caught on.

"I took an arrow to the heart," Cox told McDaid when he asked her how her day was - a reference to Ed Sheeran's 2021 hit "Shivers", which McDaid co-wrote.

"My Bad Habits - they lead to late nights," Cox continued, referencing Sheeran's hit "Bad Habits".

"Remember you went to bed early and I was just sitting there? What about love? What about trust? What about us?" Cox said, referencing Pink's 2017 hit "What About Us", which McDaid also co-wrote.

A confused-looking McDaid remained silent as Cox continued to not-so-subtly reference his songs during the conversation.

Cox referenced Alicia Keys' "Underdog" before using the line "I love your body" in a mistaken reference to Sheeran's 2017 hit "Shape of You".

McDaid instantly corrected her for the misquoted lyric, revealing that he was aware of the prank the entire time.

"I'm in love with your body," an exasperated McDaid said.

McDaid and Cox have been dating since 2013 and announced their engagement in June 2014.

The couple called off their engagement in 2019 but have continued dating.

Speaking about the Snow Patrol guitarist in 2022, Cox said McDaid was a "great listener" and a "great advice-giver".

"I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous," Cox told People magazine in January 2022.