A Cork pharmacy has gone viral following a truly sweet prescription including some Cadbury's Roses and sage advice.

The Crosshaven Pharmacy has gone viral following a Christmas prescription that is truly just what the doctor ordered. As Ireland is headed back to Level 5 lockdown after Christmas it's nice to see the residents of Crosshaven speaking some festive cheer.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Posted by Keira Gillechi on Twitter the prescription label on a bag of four Cadbury's Roses read "Take one three times daily. Take with a cup of tea. Happy Christmas from all at Crosshaven Pharmacy."

The post went down a storm online and was liked nearly 30k in 12 hours. A little bit of kindness clearly touched the hearts of folks online. The post was also flooded with messages of praise for the gesture.

My aunt just got given these in her local pharmacy and honestly this is yet another reason why I need to move to Cork pic.twitter.com/VTtlZtGPH5 — Keira Gilleechi (@gilleechi) December 21, 2020

Gillechi explained, "My aunt just got given these in her local pharmacy and honestly this is yet another reason why I need to move to Cork."

Some of the comments on her post included "This is the most Irish thing I’ve ever seen

Another joked, "That seems like a dangerously low dosage

A third added: "I especially like the 'keep out of reach of children' on the sticker."