"Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford hilariously roasted Conan O'Brien on the latest episode of the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

After Conan O'Brien incorrectly noted that Ford was born to an "Irish-German father", Ford looked across at the presenter's notes and saw that O'Brien had written "Han Solo" underneath Ford's name, leading to a hilarious back-and-forth between the pair.

"I refer you to this piece of paper right here. That says, ‘Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish German father," O'Brien said before Ford cut him off.

"Well if that’s the quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo'," Ford remarked. You can’t f**king remember that?"

This is one of the funniest videos out there recently, Conan O'Brien trolling Harrison Ford and being trolled back is such a good moment! "That dude in the black helmet" - hahahahaha#StarWarspic.twitter.com/TcU5YXA1kj — Gabriel Mafra 🇧🇷 🏈 (@GabsMafra) July 6, 2023

O'Brien fired back immediately, stating that he had to write down the name of Ford's character in the iconic franchise because he didn't think Ford "popped".

The response drew a side-splitting facial expression from Ford before O'Brien continued on the attack.

"I’m sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people," O'Brien said.

Ford didn't think the insult lying down and asked O'Brien why he still wasn't on television.

The back-and-forth began after O'Brien put forward that Ford was of Irish-German descent. Ford corrected him and told him that he was of Irish-Irish descent and asked O'Brien if he could speak Gaelic.

O'Brien humorously responded that he couldn't speak Gaelic and that he believed that nobody could really speak the language.

"Have you heard Gaelic? It sounds like someone threw some chairs down the back stairs. It's just a lot of consonants, there's not a vowel in there."

O'Brien had previously recalled his memories of his time on television and described Ford as one of his favorite guests.

"Over the years people would say, ‘Who’s one of your favorite guests?’ And I would say, ‘Harrison Ford, because he’s so goddamn funny.’ You are so hilariously funny and you tossed me around like a rag doll, verbally, on these shows, and they’re some of my favorite segments of all time. You are a hilarious man and I’ve always loved being around you."