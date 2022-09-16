Now in its 13th year, the Irish Farmer Calendar 2023 now features even more photos of topless Irish hunks.

The 2023 calendar features hunks of agricultural charm from Offaly, Mayo, Dublin, Wicklow, and Kilkenny. Farmers appear in their full (or at least topless) glory along with rabbits, goats, dogs, ducks, hens, sheep, kittens, and an alpaca!

Even Santa Claus makes his first appearance in the Irish Farmer Calendar 2023! The calendar was shot in four locations over the last two years, primarily Cornstown House, Ashbourne, County Meath, which specializes in Alpaca Trekking.

The calendar has always been a quirky head-turner, previously beating One Direction, Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts, not to mention Cliff Richard and Daniel O’Donnell. The Irish Famer Calendar also achieved international recognition with ‘Irish Farmers’ the book, published by McMillan (Dan Brown, Jackie Collins publisher) in the United States.

Labeled “agri porn” by Irish television’s Ryan Tubridy, the calendar has received orders from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mainland Europe, Hong Kong, and South Africa, with an international audience hungry to see the charms of Ireland’s farms. The first order of the 2023 calendar came from Japan, followed by Switzerland and Finland.

The creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says that new images had not been published due to Covid restrictions in 2021 so this calendar in a combination of shoots that took place as early as 2019 and as late as October 2021.

“This year the calendar is a special edition which features 23 images rather than the usual 12 images. So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world. It is great to see the calendar has universal appeal," said Ryan.

The calendar is NOW available from www.farmercalendar.com for €12.99.