Co-operation Ireland, the leading peace-building charity across the island of Ireland, is excited to introduce ‘X The Waves’ (Cross The Waves) - a virtual music event taking place on Jan 16 2021.

Through this shared music experience, the US chapter of the charity aims to extend its reach in building awareness, bringing together the Irish diaspora and all those who support the mission of Co-operation Ireland.

Ireland is renowned globally for its arts scene, with music so often the bridge for unity and collaboration. ‘X The Waves’ will bring together artists from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, showcasing the diversity of arts and culture in Ireland today.

The show will include Alex Gough, Brigid Mae Power, Gemma Bradley, Jordan Run, Laoise, Leo Miyagee, Rosa Nutty, RuthAnne, and SertOne. Together these talented and celebrated artists represent a range of music genres including hip-hop, rap, folk, pop, dance, and indie. Illustrations by artist and designer Shane Cluskey will also feature throughout the event.

This event is being sponsored by Rémy Cointreau, Teneo, and Breakthru Beverage Group.

Co-operation Ireland

Co-operation Ireland has been driving peace-building in Ireland for over 40 years having been founded in 1979. The charity has a vision of “A peaceful and stable island where people of all backgrounds live and work together for a better future”.

Since then, Co-operation Ireland has undertaken some remarkable and inspiring activities and has worked with hundreds of thousands of people. Co-operation Ireland’s patrons are Her Majesty the Queen and the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins.

Co-operation Ireland welcomes any level of contribution. Donate to Co-operation Ireland by texting XTHEWAVES to 707070 (U.S. only) or by visiting pledgeling.com/xthewaves. Proceeds from text and online donations will be directed to Co-operation Ireland peace and reconciliation programs in communities across the island of Ireland.

The Co-operation Ireland USA Board and its NextGen Committee seek to support initiatives across the island of Ireland predominantly through fund-raising activities but also through the promotion in the United States of opportunities such as the Future Leaders’ Program Ambassadors.

Register for the X The Waves event

Registration for #XTheWaves is complimentary via Eventbrite. Register at XTheWaves.eventbrite.com.

You can follow Co-operation Ireland USA via social media @CoireUSA, on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or by visiting their website www.cooperationirelandusa.org.

Follow breaking news about this live streaming event using the hashtag #XTheWaves.