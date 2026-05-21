For those of us who are on the periphery of the casino gaming industry and don’t have a solid grasp of how the intricacies of the marketing approach work, it can be easy to fall into the trap that it’s basically a mound of free spins, cost-effective credits, and appealing to the niche corners of the market.

Of course, these ideas make up a good chunk of the marketing world, but underneath this, there are teams working tirelessly to grow their brand. From a poker marketing perspective, it is a blend of presence in contemporary media, social media engagement, partnering with influential names within this media landscape, and keeping one eye on the future.

So, how does this look in the modern media landscape, and how could it shape up over the next few years?

Breaking Down The Barriers In A Global Market

As online poker became the most popular form of the game, it transformed the industry, reshaping it from a conventional tournament format into a 24/7, international market.

Now, because of this, we have seen the markets open up and embrace the idea that there are no international barriers, with many of the top poker platforms across Europe mirroring the same output in North America. Platforms on both sides of the pond are adapting to a media landscape that increasingly relies on a global rather than a regional approach.

Looking at how real money poker tables operate for US customers; it is a marketing approach that works across different continents, too. Yes, there are individual nuances within these markets that you need to be aware of, but as cryptocurrency becomes a new force in poker, and is a form of payment that removes the need for a bank, and allows people to send money digitally and directly, this is also the route that marketing has now taken, too.

Embracing Social Media For Poker Marketing

As you can see in the link below, marketing, strategy and analysis have now crossed over, especially on social media. Given the cost-effectiveness of platforms like Instagram and the fact that poker platforms can reach a bespoke, international audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional ads, it is a no-brainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delilah ♡ (@thatpokergirl)

The goal on social media is to go as viral as possible and create as much engagement within poker circles to get people talking. Of course, this is easier said than done. Content has become much shorter over the start of this decade, with shorts and TikToks becoming the two main routes for online poker brands to grow their visibility.

The length of TikToks is the main reason they work so well, but as more people get their news and entertainment via this format, too, it is a natural step for marketing in all of its forms, including poker.

An Automated Future?

It’s intriguing to see which direction poker marketing takes over the next few years; in fact, you could apply this to the broader casino gaming market. Artificial Intelligence is the elephant in the room for many marketing companies and a number of entry-level jobs.

In Ireland, AI is saving companies significant time and money, and as it becomes more sophisticated, it seems inevitable that marketing companies will soon be at its mercy.

There are many generative AI tools that can generate videos and images with a simple prompt, wiping out an entire level of creative and marketing professionals who operate in the poker world. We have also seen more companies look to break into the poker gaming sector. Many of them do not have a marketing budget or scope of work like some of the industry's prominent names.

However, for what they lack in this department, they make up for it with their tenacity and willingness to enter the market. These are often many of the brands you see on social media with aggressive, grassroots campaigns, and it's likely that it’ll be these brands that use AI, as it is the most cost-effective, and if they have success, it will reshape the approach that the entire industry takes over the next decade or two.

It’ll be one of the dozens of ways that AI interrupts the marketing industry, and it will be down to poker platforms to adapt.

Sticking To The Basics

Ultimately, marketing is a multi-pronged approach. The most successful poker brands will not focus solely on one area. They will partner with influencers, prioritize social media engagement, and use their social media channels to remain as active as possible and generate ideas, with some even dipping their toes into more traditional forms of marketing, such as TV and newspapers.

Yes, technology is going to change the way marketing works in poker, but as long as brands can adjust and tap into the channels and streams customers use, they will find success in the market.