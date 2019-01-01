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Ireland confirmed as one of the EU’s strongest digital performers

Ireland confirmed as one of the EU’s strongest digital performers

The European Commission's 2026 Digital Decade Country Report for Ireland has shown the country remains one of the EU's strongest digital performers.

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