Under-13s to be banned from social media under new EU plans
The European Commission has proposed banning children under the age of 13 from accessing social media as part of new plans aimed at protecting young people online.
The European Commission has proposed banning children under the age of 13 from accessing social media as part of new plans aimed at protecting young people online.
The European Commission's 2026 Digital Decade Country Report for Ireland has shown the country remains one of the EU's strongest digital performers.