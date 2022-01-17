A 213-bed four-star hotel and panoramic rooftop restaurant will feature at the new Clerys Quarter development on O'Connell Street in Dublin.

Once the location of Clerys department store, the multi-purpose site, rebranded as Clerys Quarter, is set to open later this year.

The completed redevelopment of Clerys Quarter will comprise of around 90,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, a four-star hotel, and a restaurant, which will house the latest venue from PressUp Group.

In addition, Flannels and H&M have committed to opening their Irish flagship stores at the site.

Clerys department store shut its doors after the business was sold to Natrium Ltd in 2015. The development was bought by Europa Capital and its local partners, Core Capital and Oakmount, in 2018 from the Natrium consortium, according to RTÉ.

The owners are hoping the quarter will "reignite the vibrancy of Dublin’s landmark street."

Key to the redevelopment are the building's historic features, including the colonnaded façade, internal staircases, columns and ceilings and the famous refurbished Clerys clock.

The quarter is expected to create around 400 new jobs in addition to the 750 construction jobs it is supporting during the construction works, reports Joe.ie.

Jason Oram, partner and fund manager at Europa Capital, said: “The refurbishment of the former Clerys department store will transform this area of the city into one of Dublin’s premier destinations, and is a fantastic case study for the repurposing of pure retail assets for the future.

"The leasing of two anchor stores to high profile brands demonstrates the strength of the location in the heart of Dublin, as well as the appeal of Clerys Quarter as a mixed-use scheme."

Derek McGrath, managing director at Core Capital, added: “Positioning Clerys Quarter as a destination of choice in Dublin city centre was a key focus for us in this iconic re-development and we believe the addition of Flannels and H&M as anchor tenants deliver on that focus.

"As destination retailers they will attract significant footfall to both the development and wider area. Tenants of this calibre combined with our exciting food and beverage offering will provide consumers with a unique shopping experience in the city centre. We will be launching our food and beverage immediately and look forward to opening our doors to the public later this year.”