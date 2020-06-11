Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that has created a lot of hype around the world, and Ireland is no exception.

Mainly because its value has soared previously in 2017 with approximately €17,000, while some financial analysts are expecting again its value to climb in 2020.

So, if you want to invest in Bitcoin, we have selected the top 5 sites for Bitcoin trading in Ireland. However, keep in mind that for some of the options below, you’ll need a Bitcoin wallet.

Coinbase

This is, by far, one of the largest bitcoin brokers. It supports over 30 countries around the world, including the USA, UK, Ireland, and many others. You can use this site to exchange Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

There’s also a Coinbase Wallet app for iOS and Android devices, which makes it convenient for users to access their portfolio on the move. You will be provided access to the wallet once you become a member of the platform. It should be noted that there are fees for conversion that range between 1.49% - 3,99%.

Changelly

In this Bitcoin Trader review, you will learn more about the trading platform, payment methods, and service fees. Changelly is an instant cryptocurrency exchange established in Prague that has over 1 million users around the world. Users can buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using their debit and credit cards and cryptocurrency payment methods. You can‘t transfer your funds with PayPal or a bank transfer, for example. Although they accept payments in various currencies, the transactions will be converted in either USD, GBP, or EUR. After you choose the crypto pair, you want to exchange, please keep in mind that you will be charged 0,25% service fees.

CEX.IO

CEX.IO is a reliable Bitcoin exchange services, chosen by over 3 million users worldwide. They have two -factor authentication, anti-hacker protection, and certificates that prove this site is secure such as the PCI DSS. The site supports a variety of payment methods like Mastercard, Skrill, Visa, and bank transfers. The trading fee is fairly low, as it’s 0.25% for takers and 0.16% for makers. It’s also worth mentioning that CEX.IO offers a wide range of trading tools, and advanced order matching algorithm. You can also trade whenever you want with their mobile app, available for download from Google Play and Apple Store.

Bitcove

Bitcove is one of the leading sites for Bitcoin exchange founded by James and Peter Nagle in Ireland, and they have won the ‘Irelands Best Young Entrepreneur Award. You can deposit your funds with your debit card, credit card, wire transfer, or by using one of their ATMs across Ireland. It’s also important for users to know that before they use their Bitcoin, they need to have a secure Bitcoin wallet.

Another advantage of being a member of this platform is that you will immediately receive your bitcoin after you purchase. Furthermore, the website has a lot of useful information and clean design, which makes it a good choice for beginners. The fees for a bank transfer are 2.5%, while for card payments, 6%.

Coinmama

Coinmama has high spending limits, instant delivery of your Bitcoins, and faster verification process. As a matter of fact, your Bitcoins will be delivered immediately to your account after they successfully verify your wallet address and payment method. The available payment methods for purchase include wire transfer, Visa, Mastercard, credit, and debit card. However, they have relatively high fees for their services, and you will be charged 3.90% on purchases and up to 0.9% on sell transactions. In case you use a credit or debit card, you will be charged an additional 5% momentum fee. Fortunately, for transactions made by SEPA bank transfer, you won’t have to pay an additional fee.