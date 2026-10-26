Enterprise Ireland client companies are announcing a series of new US investments, contracts and partnerships this week (October 21) as rapid growth in AI infrastructure in the U.S. drives demand for power, data centres, engineering and advanced technology.

The announcements are being made during an Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trade mission to Texas and Southern California led by Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD, with a delegation of 30 Enterprise Ireland client companies developing strategic partnerships and pursuing new business opportunities across the United States.

Among the most significant announcements, Dublin-headquartered LPI Group will create 250 new jobs in the U.S. over the next five years as demand grows for its lightning protection, earthing and surge-protection systems across data centres, renewable energy and critical infrastructure.

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In total, 14 Enterprise Ireland-supported companies, including Akara, ControlSoft, SilverBack Staffing, Ralco, Sisterly, and Kefron AP, announced new contracts, partnerships and expansion plans during the trade mission.

The trade mission focuses on areas where Irish companies have developed strong international capability, including AI infrastructure, semiconductors, high-tech construction, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, digital transformation and enterprise software.

The programme includes engagements in Dallas, Austin, San Diego and Los Angeles with major U.S. organisations, technology partners and industry leaders.

The growth in AI and digital infrastructure is creating significant new opportunities for Irish companies with expertise in power, engineering, data centres, semiconductors and specialist construction. Enterprise Ireland’s high-tech construction sector comprises more than 180 companies, supports more than 35,000 jobs and generated €6.62 billion in global exports in 2025, including around €2.1 billion linked to data centre activity.

In Dallas, a High-Tech Construction and Data Centre Roundtable will bring together Irish companies including H&MV Engineering, LPI Group, ControlSoft, SilverBack Staffing, Ralco, GridBeyond, CameraMatics and Cora Systems to explore growing US demand for power, engineering, digital systems and specialist construction capability as investment in data centres and AI infrastructure continues to accelerate.

Leading the trade mission, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD said: “The rapid growth of AI infrastructure is creating significant new opportunities for Irish companies with strengths in engineering, power, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and technology.

“This trade mission is about helping companies convert those opportunities into new contracts, partnerships, investment and long-term growth in one of Ireland’s most important international markets.

“The announcements being made across Texas and Southern California demonstrate the ambition of Irish companies and the strength of the capability they are bringing to customers across the United States.”

Jenny Melia, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said: “The US is a critical market for Enterprise Ireland client companies and continues to be a major driver of international growth. Despite a more complex global trade environment, Irish companies remain ambitious about the market and continue to invest, hire and win new business in the U.S.

“Texas and Southern California are particularly strong growth markets across AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and enterprise technology. The investment taking place in data centres, power, semiconductors and critical infrastructure plays directly to capabilities Irish companies have developed over many years.

“LPI Group’s plans to create 250 US jobs, alongside the new contracts, partnerships and expansion plans being announced across this mission, demonstrate how Irish companies are translating that opportunity into real commercial growth.”

New US investment and commercial developments

LPI Group - Dublin-headquartered LPI Group, Europe's leading Electrical Safety specialist, providing turnkey lightning protection, grounding and surge protection systems to the critical infrastructure sectors, will announce plans to create 250 new jobs in the United States over the next five years. The expansion will strengthen LPI Group’s capacity to deliver bespoke Electrical Safety solutions to its customers across the US, where they already hold UL and IEC certifications.

- Dublin-headquartered LPI Group, Europe's leading Electrical Safety specialist, providing turnkey lightning protection, grounding and surge protection systems to the critical infrastructure sectors, will announce plans to create 250 new jobs in the United States over the next five years. The expansion will strengthen LPI Group’s capacity to deliver bespoke Electrical Safety solutions to its customers across the US, where they already hold UL and IEC certifications. Akara , an Irish healthcare technology company will announce a new partnership with leading US hospital environmental services provider Servicon, for the rollout of its room sensor and AI analytics technology across 8–9 public and private hospitals in Southern California over the next 12–18 months. Building on a successful trial at a Los Angeles hospital, the partnership will support greater hospital efficiency, support frontline staff and make better use of clinical space.

, an Irish healthcare technology company will announce a new partnership with leading US hospital environmental services provider Servicon, for the rollout of its room sensor and AI analytics technology across 8–9 public and private hospitals in Southern California over the next 12–18 months. Building on a successful trial at a Los Angeles hospital, the partnership will support greater hospital efficiency, support frontline staff and make better use of clinical space. SilverBack Staffing , a specialist recruitment company serving engineering, construction and technology sectors, will announce a new partnership with 21st Century Ops in Texas.

, a specialist recruitment company serving engineering, construction and technology sectors, will announce a new partnership with 21st Century Ops in Texas. Ralco , Ralco will announce new contracts supporting US projects involving H&MV Engineering and LPI Group. Ralco's AI-first platform will digitise time tracking and workforce compliance across their US job sites.

, Ralco will announce new contracts supporting US projects involving H&MV Engineering and LPI Group. Ralco's AI-first platform will digitise time tracking and workforce compliance across their US job sites. Enovus Labs, an Irish engineering company developing advanced cooling and thermal-management technologieslinke is working with Houston-based Skylark Wireless on Faros, Skylark’s 64-transceiver massive MIMO radio, contributing its thermal design and engineering expertise to deliver a significantly lighter radio.

an Irish engineering company developing advanced cooling and thermal-management technologieslinke is working with Houston-based Skylark Wireless on Faros, Skylark’s 64-transceiver massive MIMO radio, contributing its thermal design and engineering expertise to deliver a significantly lighter radio. ControlSoft , an Irish industrial automation and software specialist, serving sectors including semiconductors, data centres and pharmaceuticals will open a new innovation centre in Dundalk, Co. Louth, focused on AI, automation and software technologies for the semiconductor sector. The company is also exploring further US expansion following the opening of its first US office in Oregon earlier this year.

, an Irish industrial automation and software specialist, serving sectors including semiconductors, data centres and pharmaceuticals will open a new innovation centre in Dundalk, Co. Louth, focused on AI, automation and software technologies for the semiconductor sector. The company is also exploring further US expansion following the opening of its first US office in Oregon earlier this year. Sisterly, an Irish health and wellness company, recently announced a partnership with TelyRX, its first pharmacy partner in the US, and is now stocked through retailers and wellness providers including Laurel Supply, OsteoStrong and Formula Fig in Los Angeles.

Further commercial developments announced during the mission include:

Madcraft , an Irish digital transformation and AI implementation consultancy whose U.S. headquarters is in Austin, plans to create 20 new jobs across Ireland and the United States as it expands its international business. Since entering the U.S. market in 2022 and establishing its Austin headquarters in 2025, the company has grown rapidly, with U.S. revenue increasing approximately 290% year-on-year in 2026 to date. Following major client wins and growing demand for brand and digital transformation, alongside AI implementation, across complex B2B industries including manufacturing, construction and industrial services, Madcraft is targeting $10 million in group revenue in 2027.

, an Irish digital transformation and AI implementation consultancy whose U.S. headquarters is in Austin, plans to create 20 new jobs across Ireland and the United States as it expands its international business. Since entering the U.S. market in 2022 and establishing its Austin headquarters in 2025, the company has grown rapidly, with U.S. revenue increasing approximately 290% year-on-year in 2026 to date. Following major client wins and growing demand for brand and digital transformation, alongside AI implementation, across complex B2B industries including manufacturing, construction and industrial services, Madcraft is targeting $10 million in group revenue in 2027. Combilift , the Monaghan-headquartered manufacturer of multidirectional and specialist materials-handling equipment, will announce new business supporting its continued growth in North America.

, the Monaghan-headquartered manufacturer of multidirectional and specialist materials-handling equipment, will announce new business supporting its continued growth in North America. Kefron AP , an Irish accounts-payable automation software company, will announce plans to expand its US presence from Texas following strong customer growth across North America. The company will also participate in a Dallas finance leadership event with industry experts from RSM.

, an Irish accounts-payable automation software company, will announce plans to expand its US presence from Texas following strong customer growth across North America. The company will also participate in a Dallas finance leadership event with industry experts from RSM. Cora Systems , an Irish enterprise project and portfolio management software company, has launched Antaivo, a new AI-native platform for autonomous portfolio intelligence.

, an Irish enterprise project and portfolio management software company, has launched Antaivo, a new AI-native platform for autonomous portfolio intelligence. Outer Limits , an Irish film and television production company, is producing the second series of The Rainmaker for Lionsgate Television and Versant following the successful first season, which was shot and post-produced in Ireland. The company is also completing picture post-production on Blumhouse films Soulm8te and The Mummy.

, an Irish film and television production company, is producing the second series of The Rainmaker for Lionsgate Television and Versant following the successful first season, which was shot and post-produced in Ireland. The company is also completing picture post-production on Blumhouse films Soulm8te and The Mummy. Harmony Medical , an Irish cardiovascular medical-device company, has been selected for the inaugural Octane-Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator, a California programme focused on advancing cardiovascular innovation.

, an Irish cardiovascular medical-device company, has been selected for the inaugural Octane-Mussallem Cardiovascular Accelerator, a California programme focused on advancing cardiovascular innovation. W4 Games, an Irish technology company providing commercial tools and services around the open-source Godot game engine, recently announced an $18 million Series B funding round to accelerate international growth and expand its enterprise offering.

Texas opportunities

The Texas programme also includes engagements with senior leadership teams at Dell Technologies, Flex and other leading technology and manufacturing organisations.

Enterprise Ireland-supported companies Workhuman, Equal1, Imvizar and Enovus Labs will showcase existing collaborations with Dell, demonstrating Irish capability across workforce technology, immersive digital experiences, quantum computing and advanced engineering.

Southern California opportunities

In California, the delegation will engage with organisations across semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare, enterprise technology and food innovation.

The programme includes engagements involving Kerry Group, Akara, Nearform, Tines, Darkhunt and Origina, showcasing Irish capability across healthcare innovation, cybersecurity, food innovation and AI.

Minister Burke will also participate in a cybersecurity leadership lunch alongside Tines, Darkhunt and Origina, bringing together stakeholders from across Southern California’s technology ecosystem.

The delegation will visit Kerry Group’s Southern California operations, highlighting the international scale of one of Ireland’s best-known indigenous companies and its long-standing contribution to the regional economy.

The mission comes as Ireland’s economic ties with Southern California continue to deepen. According to a recent report from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, Ireland is now the ninth-largest foreign investor in Los Angeles County, with 113 Irish-owned enterprises supporting more than 4,600 jobs and generating nearly $540 million in labour income annually.

Aidan McKenna, Head of Americas, Enterprise Ireland, said: “This mission reflects the momentum Enterprise Ireland client companies are building across the US market. Our teams work closely with companies to identify customers, develop partnerships and establish long-term operations, and the announcements this week show that translating into tangible commercial outcomes.

“What we are seeing on the ground is strong demand for the specialist capability Irish companies bring, particularly in areas such as high-tech construction, engineering, advanced manufacturing and enterprise tech. The opportunity now is to build on those relationships and convert them into sustained growth across the U.S.

The trade mission forms part of Enterprise Ireland’s wider strategy to support Irish companies to enter and scale international markets while strengthening Ireland’s position as a source of innovation, technology and industrial capability for global customers.