The iGaming industry is entering another period of rapid technological change. Mobile-first consumers expect faster digital experiences, payment systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for operators to improve everything from customer support to platform performance.

Against that backdrop, Michael Carlton, Founder and CEO of 21.com, has launched a new venture designed around the expectations of a more digitally focused generation of players.

Carlton brings significant industry experience to the project. A British-born Chartered Accountant, he joined BetVictor in 1997 and became its CEO in 2002, a position he held until 2014. He was also a co-owner and partner in BetVictor. Under Carlton's leadership, BetVictor became one of the most successful sports betting websites of its time, and the business completed a successful sale in 2014.

Now, Carlton is applying that experience to a new chapter with 21.com.

Michael Carlton's Experience Provides a Foundation for 21.com

Carlton's career at BetVictor coincided with one of the most significant periods of development in online sports betting.

When he joined the company in 1997, internet betting was still developing into a mainstream form of entertainment. Over the following years, advances in technology, payments, mobile devices and digital customer acquisition fundamentally changed how betting companies operated.

As CEO and co-owner, Carlton was directly involved in navigating those changes. His experience, therefore, extends beyond simply running a betting website. It encompasses executive management, ownership, financial discipline, commercial development and the challenges involved in building a successful online betting business.

That history provides important context for 21.com.

The new company is not positioned as a continuation of BetVictor. Instead, 21.com represents a new venture built for an industry that has evolved significantly since Carlton's time at BetVictor.

The company aims to establish itself as a high-quality iGaming brand and become one of the leading names in the sector within two years.

Achieving that ambition will require more than a broad selection of casino games or sportsbook markets. It will require technology capable of delivering a fast, reliable and consistent experience.

Speed and Performance Are Becoming Essential

For today's online consumers, speed is no longer simply a technical advantage.

Players expect websites to load quickly, accounts to be straightforward to create, payments to work efficiently and platforms to remain responsive across desktop and mobile devices.

In sports betting, these expectations become even more important. Odds can change rapidly, markets can open and close within seconds, and users increasingly follow sporting events through mobile devices.

A platform that performs poorly during those moments can quickly undermine confidence.

21.com's strategy places significant emphasis on speed and platform performance, reflecting a wider shift across digital entertainment. The objective is not simply to create a visually attractive website, but to develop an environment where the underlying technology supports a smoother customer journey.

That includes the way users register, navigate the platform, access games, interact with sportsbook markets and manage their accounts.

For a new operator, building around modern infrastructure also provides an opportunity to avoid some of the limitations associated with older technology.

Artificial Intelligence Has a Practical Role to Play

Artificial intelligence is another important component of 21.com's technology strategy.

AI has attracted significant attention across almost every digital industry, but its long-term value in iGaming will depend on how effectively it solves real operational and customer problems.

For an operator, potential applications include customer support, fraud detection, account monitoring, platform optimization and personalization.

AI could, for example, help identify unusual activity more quickly or allow customer-service teams to handle routine inquiries more efficiently while escalating more complex issues to human representatives.

Technology can also support a more relevant user experience. A customer primarily interested in sports betting may benefit from different navigation and content priorities than someone who primarily uses casino products.

The most effective applications of AI may ultimately be the ones customers barely notice. If the technology works properly, the result should simply be faster service, fewer interruptions and a more responsive platform.

At the same time, the use of AI needs to operate alongside appropriate safeguards around responsible gaming, security, privacy and customer protection.

For 21.com, therefore, technology is not simply a marketing message. It forms part of the broader proposition the company is attempting to build.

Building a New International iGaming Brand

Technology represents one part of 21.com's strategy. International expansion is another.

The company is pursuing opportunities to secure licensing in African markets as it develops its international presence.

Africa represents a collection of individual markets rather than one unified regulatory environment. Each country can have its own licensing requirements, payment preferences, consumer behavior, and approach to online gaming.

For 21.com, that means international expansion will require a market-by-market approach.

Local licensing, appropriate payment solutions, customer support and responsible gaming measures will all play an important role as the company develops its presence.

The emphasis on mobile technology is also relevant. Consumers across many emerging digital markets increasingly access online services through smartphones, making platform performance and compatibility particularly important.

Sponsorship Can Build Brand Recognition

Sponsorships are another component of 21.com's broader growth strategy.

For an emerging iGaming company, sports partnerships can provide an opportunity to introduce the brand to new audiences and build recognition in markets where sports betting already has a strong cultural presence.

However, sponsorship alone cannot create a sustainable gaming brand.

Visibility can encourage people to discover a platform, but the product ultimately has to deliver on the expectations created by that visibility. Reliable technology, responsive customer service, efficient payments and a consistent user experience are what can turn awareness into longer-term engagement.

That makes sponsorship complementary to the company's broader focus on technology and performance.

A New Chapter for an Experienced Operator

Michael Carlton's history gives 21.com something that many new iGaming businesses have to spend years developing: an established leadership narrative.

As a British-born Chartered Accountant who joined BetVictor in 1997, became CEO in 2002 and remained in that position until 2014, while also serving as a co-owner and partner, Carlton brings experience from a period when online betting underwent enormous transformation.

Under his leadership, BetVictor became one of the most successful sports betting websites of its time, and the business completed a successful sale in 2014.

That experience does not guarantee that 21.com will replicate BetVictor's success. The iGaming market is considerably different today, and competition is intense.

What it does provide is a foundation from which Carlton can approach a new generation of challenges.

21.com is being developed around speed, platform performance, artificial intelligence, new technology, international licensing and brand recognition. The company's ambition to become one of the leading names in iGaming within two years is significant.

Ultimately, the next stage will be about execution.

If 21.com can combine Carlton's industry experience with modern technology and a consistent customer experience, the company will have the opportunity to establish its own identity in an increasingly competitive global iGaming market.

For Carlton, 21.com represents a new chapter. For the industry, it will be a test of whether decades of betting experience can be combined with the technology and operating model required to build the next generation of iGaming brands.