Acoustic wood panels for walls use slats backed by acoustic felt to absorb sound inside the room. The Black Friday offer takes 25% off all products, including acoustic panels and accessories. A room with distracting reflections needs a different approach from a room where noise passes through a shared wall.

Subscribers get 48 hours ahead of the public offer

Subscribers to Black Friday deals at WoodUpp receive a discount code by email and can shop 48 hours before the public offer begins. Early Access opens Saturday, November 21, at 10 a.m. CET. For readers in the eastern United States, that is 4 a.m. EST on the same date.

The public offer begins Monday, November 23, ahead of Black Friday on Friday, November 27. It covers wall panels and Create accessories, such as shelves and hooks. Those accessories attach between the slats without requiring holes in the drywall. The wider range also includes Aluwood panels and Embrace room dividers. Sketch accessory positions before ordering panels, particularly above a desk where a shelf could crowd a computer monitor. Acoustic panels come in natural wood, wood-like finishes, and colored designs.

Felt addresses reflections inside the room

Glass windows and hardwood floors reflect sound rather than absorb it. In a living room, these reflections blur speech when voices overlap with television sound. Sound waves pass through the spaces between the slats into the porous felt backing. Friction turns a small amount of acoustic energy into heat. The slats use MDF with wood veneer or high-pressure laminate over the felt.

Acoustic treatment manages sound already inside a room. Stopping a neighbor’s television through a shared wall calls for work on the building structure itself.

During a phone call, listen for lingering sound after you finish speaking. In a media room, pay attention to dialogue clarity rather than simply turning up the volume. Home offices, kitchens, and home cinemas are other places where panels can reduce echo. You can mount panels on a wall or ceiling, but laboratory absorption ratings do not guarantee identical numbers in every setting. The surface behind the panels and your installation method determine how much sound the felt absorbs. Select the wall area you intend to treat before calculating how many panels to buy.

Design the layout around 94½-inch panels

A standard full-height panel measures 94½ by 23⅝ inches and stands ⅞ inch thick. Each panel covers 15.5 square feet of surface area. Use the panel’s width to plan a vertical layout across your wall. Check the ceiling height at multiple points across the room, particularly where older floors or ceilings do not run level. Note outlets and trim directly on your sketch. Square units measuring 23⅝ by 23⅝ inches offer another format for smaller areas.

Prepare an even mounting surface across the whole work area. Mark panel positions before driving screws, and check alignment as you work across the wall. A crooked first panel leaves the final edge visibly out of line beside a doorway.

Drive roughly 15 screws through the felt backing of each panel. Fasteners go through the felt rather than through the wooden slats. Before drilling into a wall near an electrical outlet, check for hidden wiring and use anchors suited to your specific wall construction.

Trim panel height with a saw, and slice the felt backing with a utility knife to adjust the width. Mark those cuts against your wall sketch before cutting, especially where a panel meets a baseboard or door casing. For a partial-width final panel, measure the remaining gap at the top and bottom of the wall before transferring the cut line onto the felt.