The game was usually Twenty-Five, and for generations it was as much a fixture of rural Irish life as the turf fire it was played beside.

Twenty-Five takes its name from the score needed to win, and it belongs to a family of Irish trump games that includes Forty-Five and the older Spoil Five. The rules have their quirks. The five of the trump suit is the highest card in the game, the five fingers, followed by the jack and then, oddly, the ace of hearts, no matter which suit is trumps.

Newcomers spend their first few hands being gently robbed by people who have played since childhood.

It was a social game above all. Parish halls ran tournaments through the winter, pubs kept a pack behind the bar, and a card drive played for a modest prize, a goose at Christmas or a bag of coal, was a staple of fundraising for the local club or church. The stakes were rarely the point. The slagging across the table was.

Remarkably, the game has held on. You will still find Twenty-Five drives advertised on parish notice boards, and the rules are still carefully documented at Pagat for anyone who wants to learn the trump order properly. Emigrants took the game with them too, and Irish clubs from Boston to Birmingham have kept their own tables going for decades.

The card games that made it onto the screen

Not every old game travelled well. Twenty-Five, with its peculiar trump order, is still mostly handed down at home rather than learned from an app. But the broader habit it stood for, the simple pull of sitting down to a few hands of cards, found an enormous new home online.

The card and table games that casinos were built around, blackjack, poker, and their many cousins, turned out to suit a phone screen almost too well, and an entire industry now runs on people playing them at every hour of the day.

For anyone drawn to that world, the hard question is no longer how to play but where, given how many sites are chasing the same hands. The card games come with house rules, payout terms, and licensing conditions that vary wildly from one operator to the next, and sorting the sound ones from the rest takes some doing.

It is why a lot of players start with an independent guide to online casinos, which lays out how the various sites handle their tables, deposits, and player protections side by side. The instinct is an old one: a newcomer to a Twenty-Five table always watched a few rounds, and learned who to trust, before being dealt in.

Still, the fact that a centuries-old Irish pastime has made the jump at all says something about how stubborn these games are. Twenty-Five was never really about the twenty-five points. It was about the people around the table, wherever that table happens to be.