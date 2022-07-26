People with disabilities or reduced mobility can now fully enjoy everything the Cliffs of Moher Experience in Co Clare has to offer courtesy of two electric buggies.

The Burren Buggy and Wild Atlantic Shuttle, operated by trained staff, provide visitors with a guided tour of Ireland’s most natural attraction from the viewing platforms overlooking the majestic cliffs to the iconic 19th-century O’Brien’s Tower.

“The Lifts of Moher are proving to be hugely popular, particularly for individuals with mobility issues, those with disabilities, the elderly, their families and carers,” explained Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

“This service is offered to those who are in need and the beauty of the experience is that users get to see and learn about the Cliffs in a way that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Enright added: “The buggies are electric in keeping with our sustainability ethos and are widely accepted by onlookers recognising the care and service offered by the Cliffs of Moher Experience to those in need. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive."

US tourist Laura Sitters, who recently suffered a hip injury, praised the initiative stating: “Upon my arrival, I was informed that I could get a ride in the golf cart in order to check out the views. Kieran Kelly (staff member) graciously drove me around to the various vantage points.

"People who have limited mobility for whatever reason should have the opportunity to see the cliffs and the waves crashing down at the base of the cliffs and that’s only feasibly with people like Mr. Kelly and the golf carts.”

The introduction of the buggies is the latest in a series of measures introduced at the Co Clare visitor attraction to further enhance on-site accessibility.

According to Enright, “The Cliffs of Moher site is fully accessible throughout the visitor centre building and main viewing areas and provides ample disability parking and drop off. Wheelchairs also are available for use from different areas on-site. All our accessibility initiatives support the Clare Age Friendly Strategy & Action Plan, which was adopted by Clare County Council.”

Cliffs of Moher visitor Eimear King said, “If you have limited mobility, do not let that stop you going to this spectacular attraction. There is a golf buggy style transport available, specific parking, and wheelchairs available. All of these provided the most accessible experience for one that cannot walk very far.”

With free Wi-Fi available throughout the main visitor centre building and viewing platforms, visitors also can access a range of information about the Cliffs of Moher via their smartphone. The multilingual Cliffs of Moher Experience app contains 13 audio tracks narrated by Conor Tallon and featuring contributions from people with an intrinsic knowledge of the rich history, geology, flora and fauna of Ireland’s most visited natural attraction.

The Burren Buggy and Wild Atlantic Shuttle are free of charge and are subject to availability. No pre-booking is required. You can visit CliffsOfMoher.ie for more information.

About the Cliffs of Moher Experience:

The Cliffs of Moher Experience is Ireland’s most visited natural attraction, a Signature Discovery Point on the Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, and a Special Protection Area (SPA) under Natura 2000 designation. The visitor attraction also is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council.

