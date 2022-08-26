You won't believe your eyes when you see some of these unusual Irish place names.

1. Muckanaghederdauhaulia, Co. Galway - the longest place name in Ireland. It’s a small village in the Connemara Gaeltacht between Camus and Carraroe, in County Galway. In Irish, this is "Muiceanach idir Dhá Sháile" – which literally means “pig-shaped hill between two seas”.

It is also thought to be the longest name for a port in the world. The second-longest place name in Ireland is Newtownmountkennedy in County Wicklow, at 19 letters.



2. Newtwopothouse, Mallow, Co.Cork - this is a small village 6 km outside of Mallow, the Cork town. It's famous for growing the best grass in Ireland.

3. Muff, Co. Donegal - Apparently, the name derives from a mispronunciation of the Irish 'Magh', meaning plain.

4. Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford - a small seaside town in Co. Wexford, just south of another rather morbidly named town, called Gorey.

5. Nobber, Co. Meath - derives from the Irish word “an obair," which means “the work.”

6. Hospital, Co. Limerick - acquired its name from the Knights Hospitaller, a Christian organization in the time of the Crusades. Ironically, the town doesn’t have any medical facilities.

7. Kilbrittain, Co. Cork - you would think that it might be politically correct to change this name but the locals refuse to budge.

8. Cockhill Road, Stamullen, Co. Meath - there are a number of ‘cocks’ in Irish place names: Shercok, a town in Co. Cavan, and Kilcock in Co. Kildare, which is about 40 km of the Dublin suburb, Ballsbridge.

9. Kill, Co. Kildare - perhaps one of the more violently named place names in Ireland, along with Swords and Stoneybatter, both in Dublin.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Watch this hilarious sketch video from Irish comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog about Irish place names:

Honorable mentions:

Trim, Co. Meath

Clones, Co. Monaghan

Tang, Co. Westmeath

Tempo, Co. Fermanagh

Inch, Co. Cork

Camp, Co. Kerry

Ovens, Co. Cork

Most unpronounceable:

A tie between Graiguenamanagh and Kilmacanogue.