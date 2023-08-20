The third annual Donegal Camino is set to begin on Sunday, September 3, in Malin Head, County Donegal.

The Camino, which has raised €76,500 for Cancer Care West since its inaugural event in 2021, will consist of loop coastal walks, mountain hikes, and a visit to the famous Tory Island over a seven-day period before finishing with a hike to the top of the majestic Sliabh Liag cliffs on Saturday, September 9.

All of the walks will be led by award-winning local guide John McGroary and a team of professional walkers.

Participants in the upcoming Camino will get the chance to crisscross Donegal, taking in majestic coastal views and visiting the county's famous Gaeltacht area all while raising vital funds for Cancer Care West.

The week-long event begins with a coastal walk at Malin Head on the Inishowen Peninsula, providing walkers with magical views of "Five Finger's Strand" before finishing at Lagg's Church.

Day two of the Camino takes walkers to a stunning peninsula overlooking Ballymastocker Beach and Portsalon, while the third day consists of a loop walk around the spectacular Horn Head.

The fourth day will feature a sunrise hike to the top of Mount Errigal, Donegal's highest peak at 751 meters, while the fifth day will give walkers a chance to explore the flora and fauna of the renowned Tory Island.

Walkers will return to the mainland for the penultimate day of the Camino, trekking to the scenic Assaranka Waterfall before finishing the week-long event with a climb to the top of Sliabh Liag, the tallest sea cliffs in Europe. Views from the top of Sliabh Liag are among the best in Ireland.

Walkers can choose to register for individual days, a package of 3 days or the entire 7 days on www.donegalcamino.ie.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Camino can also find information on accommodation and dining on the Donegal Camino site.