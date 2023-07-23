Stretching for 1,600 miles along Ireland’s western seaboard, the Wild Atlantic Way is one of the most scenic cycling routes in Europe.

Summer is the perfect time to get out in nature and explore Ireland and the rest of Europe on two wheels. But which cycling routes are the most picture-perfect?

To find out, Betting.com has compiled a list of the most popular cycling routes in Europe on social media to reveal the most picturesque routes to complete this summer.

The ranking found that Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way comes in second place as the most Instagrammable cycling route in Europe.

The 2,600km (1600 miles) coastal route stretches from the north of County Donegal, down the west coast to the southern tip of County Cork, passing through nine counties and four provinces.

Cycling the route allows you to take in endless sights of the Celtic Coast, with over 150 locations designated as Discovery Points, and a further 15 highlighted as Signature Discovery Points of special merit along the way.

The route is broken into 14 stages, so you can cycle a section of the route or complete it over the course of multiple trips.

The Wild Atlantic Way came in only second to Camino de Santiago, which took the number one spot on the list. Starting in Saint Jean Pied de Port, France, the route takes you through four Spanish regions, ending at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. The route spans 500 miles in total and is popular with hikers, cyclists and tourists alike.

Rounding out the top three is Cinglés Du Ventoux, or Mont Ventoux. Located in the South of France, this route isn’t for the faint of heart with a total ascent of 4,420 meters and 40.64 miles of the 84.20 miles route being uphill.

To compile the rankings, a seedlist of cycling routes was taken from online articles referencing ‘best cycling routes’ in the UK and Europe. Researchers then used Instagram to find the number of hashtags for the relevant cycling route, revealing the most popular.

You can check out the complete top 10 list below.

Europe's top 10 most Instagrammable cycling routes:

1. Camino de Santiago

France and Spain

No. of hashtags: 2,364,060

2. Wild Atlantic Way

Inishowen Peninsula in County Donegal through to Kinsale, County Cork, Ireland

No. of hashtags: 1,761,975

3. Cinglés Du Ventoux

Provence, South of France

No. of hashtags: 214,181

4. Via Francigena

England, France, Switzerland, Italy

No. of hashtags: 196,592

5. South Downs Way

Winchester through to Eastbourne, England

No. of hashtags: 85,023

6. The Kungsleden

Northern Sweden

No. of hashtags: 64,712

7. Trans Pennine Trail

Northern England

No. of hashtags: 50,397

8. Cleveland Way

Helmsley through to Filey Brigg, England

No. of hashtags: 45,814

9. Romantic Road

Wurzburg through to Fussen, Germany

No. of hashtags: 36,827

10. North Downs Way

Surrey through to Dover, England

No. of hashtags: 23,733