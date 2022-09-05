Big 7 Travel has named the Aran Islands in its its annual list of The 50 Best Islands in the World.

Located 30 miles from Galway Bay off the west coast of Ireland are the Aran islands - Inis Mór (Inish-more), Inis Meáin (Inish-maan), and Inis Oírr (Inish-eer).

The three rocky isles, known for their stunning natural beauty and rich Irish culture ranked number 25 on the list, which included such locations as the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, French Polynesia's Bora Bora, Santorini in Greece, and the Maldives.

Big 7 Travel writes: "These three remote islands off Ireland’s west coast are packed with rural charm and scenery that really will take your breath away.

"Visitors can stroll around them or cycle the brick-lined paths that criss-cross them. An authentic escape from the whirlwind of modern life, its dramatic scenery and famous local hospitality make these a must-visit for anybody who loves Ireland."

Mauritis was named the number one island on the list, followed by Jamaica and Koh Mak in Thailand. Anguilla and Madeira in Portugal round out the top five.

Big 7 Travel used aggregated scores from previous social media results as well as contributions from its editorial team to create the list of most amazing islands in the world to visit right now.

Earlier this year, in February, Big 7 Travel also included the Aran Islands in its top 15 honeymoon destinations for 2022.

For the full list of the World's Best Islands, please visit the Big 7 Travel website.

