The GAA have launched a heartbreaking video to mark the centenary of the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park and pay a touching tribute to the 14 victims who never made it home.

The five-minute video was launched on the GAA's Facebook page on Nov. 11 ahead of the 100-year anniversary of one of the darkest days in Irish history, which took place during a challenge match between Dublin and Tipperary on Nov. 21, 1920.

The video follows the 14 victims as they make preparations to leave for the match in Dublin and say goodbye to loved ones, while British forces make plans to raid the stadium.

The touching tribute begins with Daniel Carroll, a 31-year-old bar manager from County Tipperary who is shaving at 9 a.m. before his journey up to Dublin, before moving to 44-year-old van driver James Burke from Dublin, who is saying goodbye to his wife and son at 11:15 a.m.

The video proceeds in chronological order; telling each individual story as 3:26 p.m. draws nearer.

At 3:26, the video tells its last story; that of Tipperary footballer Michael Hogan who was gunned down by British forces on that day in 1920.

Hogan was the only player to die in the attack carried out by Auxiliaries and Black and Tans and has since been immortalized in Croke Park by having a stand named after him.

The video then cuts away to each of the victims once more, giving their age and occupation on the day of their deaths.

In memory of Hogan and the 13 other Bloody Sunday victims, Tipperary's footballers will wear a replica of the jersey worn by Tipperary on Bloody Sunday when they take on Cork in the Munster Football final on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Tipperary, who are bidding to win their first Munster title since 1935, will swap their usual blue and yellow shirts for a green and white replica of the original jersey.

The official Tipperary Bloody Sunday replica jersey, which they will wear in the Munster final this Sunday 😍 pic.twitter.com/b10L8ZuqKv — GAA JOE (@GAA__JOE) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Dublin, who take on Meath in the Leinster Football final on Saturday night, will also honor the Bloody Sunday victims by wearing a special jersey.

Dublin's footballers will not wear a replica of the jersey they wore in 1920, but they will still mark the occasion by wearing a commemorative "14" on their sleeves.

The number 14 - a reference to the 14 victims - includes the names of everyone who died on Bloody Sunday.

The other Dublin sleeve will feature "B100dy Sunday - The GAA Remembers".

Our Senior footballers will wear a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster Football Final, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 💙#B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/M4FU7D7TTE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 18, 2020