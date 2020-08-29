Rockland GAA, located in Orangeburg, New York, is one of the foremost clubs in the New York region. With a large cohort of home-grown players, it is one of the most important for New York GAA's continued development.
Monaghan and Dublin drew with 1-15 apiece on February 8 in Round 3 of the Allianz National Football League
Dublin beat Mayo 1-11 to 0-8 on February 1 in Castlebar
Cork beat All-Ireland Hurling champs Tipperary 2-24 to 1-25 in their Allianz NHL Division 1A game in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night.
Getting ready for the big game? Check out these Irish Americans who left a lasting impression on the NFL.
With Superbowl LIV set to take place this Sunday, we took a look at one San Francisco 49ers player that Irish fans should be cheering for.
Golfscape's top 100 golf courses for 2020 include 11 in Ireland.
The longstanding tradition of the US not dipping its flag at Olympic ceremonies was started by Irish American Ralph Rose in 1908.
Rory McIlroy admitted he cannot bring himself to play golf in Saudi Arabia next month despite a reported offer of $2.5 million in appearance money from the oil-rich state.
Ahead of the 2019 New York Hurling Classic in Citifield, New York, here are the tips you need to become a pro-supporter.
British Pathe shared this historic footage of the Co Limerick GAA hurlers taking on a New York team at Yankee Stadium in 1936.
The 2021 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is expected to draw some 25,000 football fans to Dublin.
Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor appeared in a Dublin court on Friday after a video of him punching a man in a pub surfaced in August.
Hurlers from Ireland gave a preview of the upcoming Hurling Classic at Citi Field in New York City this week.
Thirty-five thousand Irish Americans are expected back on the old sod for a Notre Dame versus Navy season-opening game scheduled for August 29, 2020.
Lynnette Wukie is the first-ever female to serve as the iconic Leprechaun mascot at the University of Notre Dame.
In his latest video, Josh Pray reacts to the GAA's 2019 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.
The Cavan GAA is taking its New York history and creating a new Polo Grounds Centre of Excellence back home. The formal U.S. launch will take place in Rory Dolan’s later this month.
The five All-Irelands in double quick time appear to be a fortnight delayed, only.
We never thought Dublin would be as vulnerable as they were last Sunday.
Conor McGregor spoke with ESPN about the video TMZ released of him hitting a man in a Dublin pub in April.
New York reversed all results from earlier completely dominated London to take the native-born title at the World GAA games at Croke Park by a score of 4-10 to 2-6.
New York GAA is bringing home three cups to the Big Apple after a successful run at the 2019 GAA World Games.
Shane Lowry says he knew he was on the cusp of making history as he approached the 16th at The Open in Royal Portrush – for better or worse!
American comedian Josh Pray learned all about GAA this week, and his reaction videos were priceless.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate