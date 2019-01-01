The Irish Central Shop

Using our exclusive connections, we have curated a collection of Irish brands we think you’ll love. These brands are the perfect gift for a loved one, or even better, the perfect way to treat yourself! The Irishcentral Shop - bringing the emerald isle directly to you.

Ireland of the Welcomes Connect with all the wonder and beauty that Ireland has to offer Produced in Dublin, Ireland of the Welcomes showcases the best of Ireland's history, scenery, culture, and traditions. Each issue features stunning photography, updates on the arts and the ultimate insider's guide to attractions and events to experience on the Emerald Isle. Multi-year and worldwide subscriptions available View subscriptions

Irish Heritage Tree Planted in Ireland, bringing joy to family and friends across the world Honor or celebrate your loved ones by planting an Irish Heritage Tree in the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland. This extraordinary gift promises to bring joy to family and friends across the world.



Envision your tree as part of the pastures and woods of the breathtaking landscape of Ireland, surrounded by wildflowers, by pathways and rivers, near the sanctuaries of foxes, birds and fish. View tree options

IrishCentral Box Send a little piece of Ireland

from the heart The IrishCentral Subscription Box brings you and your loved ones closer to Ireland with unique and seasonal goods from all across the Emerald Isle delivered direct to your door every three months.



Choose from our three types of subscription boxes, the perfect present for family and friends, we deliver unique Irish gifts for men and women, and for all who share that great love of Ireland. Shop now