After a four-year hiatus, archaeologist Neil Jackman returns to Irish Stew to tell the tale of Woodstown, a Viking settlement hidden under an ordinary-looking field on the banks of the River Suir, just outside Waterford City. Around 400,000 people pass it every year on the Waterford Greenway without knowing it is there.

He tells co-host Martin Nutty how the site came to light in 2003, when archaeologists were testing the route of a planned road bypass and turned up thousands of artifacts and evidence of trade and metalworking. They also found one of the richest Viking warrior graves in Ireland, with a sword, spear, axe, and shield.

Finds so important that the road was rerouted, Neil recounts, saying, "They had to redesign the road to preserve the site in situ, which, to my knowledge, is the first time that has ever happened on a road project."

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Since 2020, Neil has led a conservation and research strategy for the site for Waterford City and County Council and the Heritage Council. Geophysical surveys found at least 61 structures lined up along what may be a street. That points to something more permanent than a temporary Viking camp or longphort. This summer, Neil co-directed a research dig with the Discovery Program and the Museum and University of Stavanger in Norway. They targeted the biggest of those structures, which is nearly 16 meters long and about 8 meters wide. It is the largest Viking structure identified in Ireland to date and may have been the hall of a jarl.

Neil explains why early medieval Ireland is less "Game of Thrones" than "The Sopranos", with rival kings like Cerball of Ossory allying with the Vikings and then turning on them. He describes how fragments of a huge soapstone cooking pot point to Vikings moving house rather than raiding. He also explains how silver coins from as far away as Iraq ended up on the Suir. "These guys got everywhere, and Ireland's really part of that bigger world," he says.

One wall of the great building shows signs of an intense fire. That may link to a record in the annals of the Vikings of Waterford being expelled in 892. "What more symbolic thing to burn than the biggest building in the settlement?" Neil asks.

The co-founder of Abarta Heritage, Neil also talks about Tuatha.ie, his platform for anyone who wants to get under the skin of Ireland's past. It offers itineraries with illustrated maps, online courses, talks by experts, and monthly tours. Irish Stew listeners get 20% off a Tuatha subscription with the code IrishStew20. It works on the 30-day pass, the annual subscription, and gift memberships.

Next week on "Irish Stew": the Irish Times Beirut correspondent Sally Hayden discussing her new book, "This is Also a Love Story".

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