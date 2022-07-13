The Roots Ireland genealogy website (www.rootsireland.ie) is currently running a special deal - 20% off annual subscriptions – until 14th July.

Roots Ireland holds the most complete and most accurate set of Roman Catholic church records online, as well as numerous Protestant records, civil records, census records, headstone inscriptions and census substitutes. The index is easily searchable and has features such as standardized surname and forename searches which make your searches even more user-friendly.

Their website, www.rootsireland.ie, holds over 23 million records, and our database is being added to continually. In 2022 so far over 57,000 records have been added to the Roots Ireland database from Monaghan, Tipperary, Westmeath, Galway and Kerry. More records will be coming soon, including further Monaghan and Kerry records.

Together, the 34 genealogy centers have an unparalleled amount of local knowledge which can be invaluable to those tracing their ancestors, a service that no other website or company can provide to such a high standard. By taking out a subscription with Roots Ireland, you are helping these centers to continue to provide a world-class service and securing many Irish jobs.

The Irish Family History Foundation has been the coordinating body for a network of county genealogy centers and family history societies on the island of Ireland for over thirty years. The genealogy centers’ databases include parish church records of baptisms, marriages and deaths, many civil records, census returns and gravestone inscriptions. Millions of these records are searchable online, providing a unique resource for family historians not available on any other website. New records are added as the computerization of sources continues in the local genealogy centers.

To learn more about this special offer and what Roots Ireland offers, please visit www.rootsireland.ie.

