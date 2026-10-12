Brendan Bowyer was born in Waterford on October 12, 1938, and by the early 1960s, he was the biggest noise in Irish entertainment, driving the Royal Showband to the top of the Irish charts four times in little over a year with Kiss Me Quick, No More, Bless You, and The Hucklebuck. He later made his home in Las Vegas, where Elvis is said to have been so taken with his rendition of You Gave Me a Mountain that he cut his own version, and he died there on May 28, 2020, aged 81, still hoping for one more trip home.

The Waterford native rose to prominence while performing with the Royal Showband in the late 1950s and early 1960s at the height of the Irish showband era.

The Royal Showband was one of the most popular bands in Ireland and became the first Irish act to top the Irish charts when Kiss Me Quick hit number one in 1963.

The band topped the charts a further three times in the following 12 months with No More, Bless You, and The Hucklebuck - arguably the band's most popular song - all reaching number one by the end of 1964.

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The Beatles famously opened for the Royal Showband in 1962 at the Pavilion Theater in Liverpool before they released their debut single, Love Me Do.

In Las Vegas, Bowyer was regarded as one of the first Elvis Presley impersonators, and the King of Rock n Roll would often frequent his live shows in the Stardust Resort and Casino.

Elvis was reportedly so impressed with Bowyer's performance of You Gave Me a Mountain that he later recorded his own version of the song.

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Bowyer's family announced that he died peacefully in his Las Vegas home.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Brendan Bowyer, Ireland's most beloved International entertainer for 62 years," the post said.

"He was surrounded by the unending love of his wife of 53 years, Stella, his three children, Brendan Jr., Aisling, Clodagh, and his two grandchildren, Liam & Nora Stella.

"Brendan was hoping to get back to his homeland, Ireland, one last time. He was 81 years old."

Bowyer's career spanned six decades and brought him acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. He was a giant of Irish music, and his legacy will last an eternity.

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*Originally published May 2020. Updated 2026.