Are the wild tales associated with the life of Anna Mae Dickinson to be believed?

Dubbed the "luckiest woman alive", Anna Mae Dickinson has had quite the ride during her lifetime, that is if you believe the stories about her are true.

It is alleged that the New Yorker survived the sinking of the Titan and Lusitania vessels, was unmarked by the Hindenburg explosion and the bombing of Pearl Harbor. At the grand old age of 97, her lower Manhattan apartment was said to have been destroyed during the 9/11 attacks - but she was spared.

Anna Mae Dickinson, is quite possibly the luckiest woman in the world! She survived the sinking of both the Titanic and Lusitania, the Hindenburg explosion, the bombing of Pearl Harbor and when she was 97, the destruction of her apartment during the 9/11 terror attack. #histo ... pic.twitter.com/FqEMhBAbLC — Aloha Pearl Harbor (@alohatourph) August 16, 2018

However, the website FactChecker states that the woman never even existed.

The source links her story back to a 2006 article which poked fun at New Yorkers who claimed it was "too soon" for a proposed movie about the horrific 9/11 attacks.

While the article does seem to be satirical, many believed that Dickinson was a very real person. FactChecker went further to debunk the myths surrounding this woman by checking a list of Titanic passengers, only to find no record of Anna Mae Dickinson.

Better yet - they reverse image searched the photo of Dickinson that is usually circulated with her incredible stories - and found it was actually a picture of American folk artist, Anna Mary Robertson Moses!

