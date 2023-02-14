Galway old and new is captured in glorious color in this 1957 Bord Fáilte (now Fáilte Ireland) tourism film produced and directed by Colm Ó Laoghaire. You won't want to miss this glimpse of old Galway.

We’ve always known that Galway is glam but now we have proof with thanks to this great 1950s tourism reel held in the Irish Film Institute’s Bord Fáilte Film Collection.

Situated on the west coast of Ireland, Galway is one of the largest cities in Ireland and boasts a complex history dating back to medieval times.

The film highlights the city’s many wonderful historic buildings and points of interest such as market days, picturesque thatched cottages, the Taibhdhearc Theatre, the Galway Blazers hunting club and the electric atmosphere at the world-renowned Galway Races.

The video below is published with thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI)

With kind permission of Fáilte Ireland:

In 1957, Galway's population of approximately 30,000 people. It was known for its rich cultural heritage, including traditional Irish music and dance, and its picturesque location on the Atlantic coast. The city was also home to the National University of Ireland Galway, which was founded in 1845. The economy of Galway in 1957 was largely based on agriculture and fishing, with some small-scale industry and tourism. The city had a vibrant community with a number of shops, pubs, and restaurants.

