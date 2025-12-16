For generations, the Irish have been taught that they descend from the Celts, with legendary King Milesius heralded as the founder of their people. But groundbreaking DNA research has now upended this narrative, proving instead that the Irish trace their roots to ice age survivors who migrated from Spain 10,000 years ago and share the closest genetic ties with the Basque people.

Science has debunked some of the myths surrounding Irish "Celts," and here are some of the most interesting findings. Milesians, not Irish founder

We have been taught for a few generations that the Irish descend from the Celts.

The King of one wave of Celts was Milesius. Milesius is the most famous Celt in legend, I think. Some call him the founder of the Irish people, but it seems mostly a fanciful story.

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First Irish families

DNA studies are now showing that Ireland was settled centuries earlier than previously thought.

The Celts of legend did not settle it first.



Ice Age survivors

It was actually those who survived the last ice age about 10,000 years ago, holding out in northwest Spain. As things warmed up, they found their way to Ireland.

In fact, the closest DNA match for the Irish across Europe is with the Basques.

Take a look at the film "Blood of the Irish," and you'll become a believer.

How did they get here

The current theory is that they arrived by boat in Ireland, which was settled much later than Britain, which was connected to the continent by land. They did not come from Scotland, but from the Basque Country.

So, at least they came from around Spain, as some of the Milesian legends speak of.



Our new ancestors

We still have to double-check all the findings, but it seems pretty convincing. The Irish and the Basque are brothers, so to speak. As far as we can see, our earliest ancestors were the Basque people. So there is a point to start your genealogy in Ireland!

Read more Where the Celts come from and have lived for 3,000 years

Books

If you want to see some of the legends that came from the story of the Celts and Milesius, there is a book. It is entitled "A Genealogical History of the Milesian Families of Ireland," which I published several years ago.

Book of Invasions

If you want to see an absolute classic, take a look at the "Book of Invasions," one of our oldest written stories about who settled Ireland. This book states that the Irish originally came from Spain. This is the ancient book that O'Donnell took to the court of Spain to strengthen ties between the two countries. Looks like there was some truth there ...

All of this should make doing current-day research on your Irish family history seem a lot easier. Just remember, every day is a holiday.

For more, visit www.Irishroots.com.

* Mike is the most published author in his field, and also founded the first audio show on the internet, on Irish Families and genealogy.

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** Originally published in 2013, updated 2026