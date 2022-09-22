All the facts and trivia related to the Irish surname Gibbons.

Related Spellings:

Fitzgibbons; Gibbonson; Gibbens; McGibbons; Gibbon, etc...

History notes

Families of the name Gibbons may stem from several separate origins. Some likely come from the family of Fitzgibbon, having dropped the "Fitz" from the name. The Book of Irish

Families, great and small, makes note of the Mayo family of MacGibbon, also adopted by some of the Burke family.

Mayo Roots

We find Gibbon and McGibbon listed as among those on the Mayo Book of Survey and Distribution. They are also listed among the ‘New’ settlers in Mayo and Sligo and again linked to the ‘Bourke’ family. One branch of the name is centered in Erris. They are fairly numerous in our records and our genealogy books, being represented in many counties. The Irish Families project research book entitled County Mayo, Ireland, genealogy and family history notes may be of interest to those searching for family in Mayo as well.

From the Irish Book of Arms

A Brief search in that work shows Fitzgibbon:

1) Fitzgibbon as Earl of Clare, known as John Oge Fitzgibbon, with further information. Another link to the name is given in section one of that book, with the arms illustrated in color (Fitzgibbon). The Fitzgibbon family arrived in Ireland with the Normans quite early.

Book Search for Gibbons