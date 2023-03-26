It was early March as I scrolled through my TikTok “For You Page” when up popped a video with some beautiful pictures of Ireland, the song stopped me in my tracks.

The video had 680,000 views, and the person who posted it, 21-year-old Lucy Blue had 50,000 followers. I read she would release the song on Friday, March 10th-just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

“I Left My Heart”, sung by Lucy Blue, beautifully captures the hole in the heart of a lonesome immigrant. Produced by Fanny Hultman and written by Hultman, Blue, and Jessie Munro, the song reaches right into the heart of an immigrant longing for home.

The song beautifully captures the emotions of homesickness and nostalgia that many immigrants can relate to, with her personal connection to Ireland shining through in her writing. Her creative process, memories, and emotions while writing and recording the song all add a layer of depth to the personal story that inspired it.

The song's popularity on TikTok is a testament to how deeply personal experiences can resonate with a global audience. Overall, "I Left My Heart" is a heartfelt tribute to Ireland, a reminder of the importance of home and the sense of community that it brings.

Who is Lucy Blue?

Lucy Blue is a young Dulin woman of 21 years of age, Back in September 2020 while visiting London, she was inspired by the life there and decided to make it her home.

Lucy is a prolific songwriter and producer who captures the beauty of youth with a mature understanding and ability to produce an original unforgettable sound,

"Ireland has always been home to me and I feel incredibly lucky to say that," Lucy Blue told IrishCentral.

"Growing up there shaped really me as a person whether it be the people or just the country itself. It’s really special to me. I moved to London a couple of years ago and reminiscing on it inspired me to write this song. It’s just been so crazy to see people from different parts of the world relating to it.

"I’ve been writing since I can remember really, little stories and songs. it’s always been my favorite creative outlet since I discovered it."

She also opened up about why she uses the Irish language in her song, adding that she appreciates the language more as she gets older.

"The Irish language is so beautiful and really something I wish I had more of in my vocabulary. I grew up learning it in school but my appreciation for it came as I got older."

Lucy also discussed the huge reaction that the song has received on TikTok since it was released.

"It’s amazing! I put the song on TikTok without any expectations but was so overwhelmed with the response it got. I always feel the more personal songs won’t be relatable but it’s always the opposite."

