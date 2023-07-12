The majority of US firms in Ireland expect to hire new employees in the next year, according to a new survey.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland (AmCham) survey found that 70% of Irish-based US businesses plan to hire new employees over the next 12 months, up from 64% when the last survey took place in March.

A huge 91% of respondents said their US headquarters had a positive view of Ireland as an investment or growth location.

However, the survey additionally found that the majority (57%) of respondents believe that the Irish Government must overcome the ongoing housing crisis if US businesses are to grow in Ireland.

Meanwhile, 60% of US businesses believe the Irish Government needs to invest more money to tackle the crisis.

Almost all respondents (96%) believe that the Irish Government must provide certainty about energy cost and supply if there is to be substantial foreign investment in Ireland in the future.

A total of 82% of respondents called on the government to introduce a "triage system to prioritize critical infrastructure and investments within the planning system".

AmCham is also calling on the Irish Government to invest more in renewable energy and skills, especially digital and cyber skills.

Meanwhile, 76% of respondents think that there should be more collaboration between Irish universities and industry.

AmCham President Seamus Fives said in a statement that the chamber's vision was for Ireland to be recognized globally as a country that can "effectively plan for its people and economy" by 2050.

"Our challenge, and our opportunity, is to show the world that we can plan and deliver a society where 8 million people can lead healthy, safe, and successful lives. We believe now is the time to make the necessary investments, not only to address the challenges of today but to seize the opportunities of tomorrow," Fives said in a statement.

AmCham estimates that US firms currently employ 210,000 people in Ireland, an increase of 30% over the past four years.

H/T: The Irish Independent