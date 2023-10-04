17,501 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland as of October 2, Ireland’s Department of Education has confirmed.

Out of that figure, 10,655 pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 6,846 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

This represents a 12% increase in total enrolments since June 2023.

This data indicates an enrolment rate of 91% among Ukrainian children aged 5-18.

Announcing the figures on Wednesday, the Department of Education thanked school communities and stakeholders at a local and national level across Ireland for their engagement, collaboration, and support in accommodating Ukrainian pupils in Irish primary and post-primary schools.

The Department added that to assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate. These are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel. These teams continue to make sure that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available here.

According to the Irish Government, there have been more than 95,000 arrivals from Ukraine into Ireland.

Earlier this week, Tanaiste Micheal Martin was in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv to attend an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

In Kyiv, Martin said in part: "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the European Union is unwavering in our commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland.

"Our support for Ukraine is multifaceted and it is important we ensure that it continues to be relevant, flexible and fit for purpose."

He added: "I was pleased to be able to recently announce a further €23 million in humanitarian and institutional support for Ukraine. This brings to €210 million our total support for Ukraine since the launch of the Russian invasion in February 2022."

Pleased to be in Kyiv. A powerful symbol to have the EU’s Foreign Ministers here to stand with the people of Ukraine. We will discuss Ukraine’s EU pathway, and ongoing supports. Ireland recently announced €23m in humanitarian aid, part of €210m in total support so far. pic.twitter.com/Za2XrKVl3K — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 2, 2023

Last week, Ireland's Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said that at both a local and national government level in Ireland, provisions are being made available to give Ukrainians fleeing the conflict a warm welcome.

"At local level City and County Childcare Committees are supporting Ukrainian children and families with access and participation to Early Learning and Care (ELC) and School-Age Childcare (SAC) services.

"We know that many ELC/SAC services have already welcomed children and families into their settings and many more will do so over the coming weeks and months."

Last month, Ireland's Department of Education said in its Statement of Strategy, 2023-2025 that one of its goals is to "continue to provide access to high quality and inclusive education for children and young people arriving into Ireland, including those arriving from Ukraine and through international protection processes."