Stephen Montgomery, 43, tragically died following an explosion in Co Donegal on Monday afternoon, May 29.

Montgomery, from the nearby village of Dunfanaghy, was killed as he worked breaking up rock at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

It is believed he was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

Emergency services rushed to the scene while Gardaí sealed off the area. The area was also evacuated and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal service was requested.

The man's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened. However, it is understood that neither of them were injured.

It's been reported that Montgomery was a married man with one grown-up child.

Father Brian O’Fearraigh, who administered last rites to Montgomery while waiting for emergency services, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the feeling in the community “is of numbness and shock”.

“News continues to trickle through about the tragedy that occurred and the untimely death of a construction worker in our community.”

“There’s a sense of sadness and sorrow and our hearts go out to this gentleman’s family, his colleagues, his workmates, his community as well as his extended family, and we offer our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to all of them,” he said.

A minute's silence was held at the monthly meeting of Donegal County Council at the request of Cathaoirleach Liam Blaney to express "sympathies to the family and friends of the man who was killed in a work accident in west Donegal".

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it has begun an investigation into the explosion.