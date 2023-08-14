Locate International has renewed its appeal for information about "Sligo Man," also known as Peter Bergmann, the man whose body was found on an Irish beach 14 years ago.

Sligo Man's body was discovered on Rosses Point Beach in Co Sligo on June 16, 2009; his body showed no signs of violence, but all labels had been carefully removed from his clothing, leaving no clues to his identity.

Despite extensive investigations by the authorities, the man’s true name and origin remain unknown.

Locate International, a UK-based charity that reviews and investigates unsolved missing person and unidentified remains cases, describes the case of Sligo Man as "baffling."

The organization says its renewed appeal "seeks to spread more awareness, and reignite interest in hopes of solving the mystery."

In 2009, an unidentified man was found in #Sligo, #Ireland. He called himself #PeterBergmann, but that was false. #SligoMan left no traces to his true identity. Today, we renew our global appeal for any information that could help identify him. Learn more: https://t.co/7ZNKD46iXd pic.twitter.com/Rh5xppjDQN — Locate International (@LocateCIO) August 7, 2023

As part of its renewed appeal, Locate International worked with the interactive media platform ThingLink to "transform images and videos into an interactive asset."

Through the interactive asset, visitors can access additional information, images, and resources about the investigation into Sligo Man while also encouraging the man's story to be shared more widely.

Additionally, forensic Imaging Consultant Hew Morrison has produced a new living depiction of Sligo Man, which Locate International says "plays a crucial role in engaging the public and prompting the recollections of those who may have known the man."

Locate International has also put together a new YouTube video featuring exclusive CCTV footage of Sligo Man during his time in Sligo. The video, Locate International says, offers a glimpse into his movements and interactions during his stay in the city.

Locate International says that if you have any information that might help in identifying Sligo Man, to contact appeals@locate.international or call 0300 102 1011. Any information, no matter how small, will be considered by our team. Submissions can be anonymous.

Locate International's renewed appeal comes after the 2013 Irish documentary "The Last Days of Peter Bergmann" examined the Sligo Man's disappearance in

In October 2021, Gardaí in Sligo launched its own renewed appeal to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased man.

"On the 16th June 2009, the body of a man was found on a beach at Rosses Point," Gardaí said less than two years ago.

"His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out the following day.

"Following examination, foul play in the case was ruled out.

"In the course of Garda enquires, it was established that the deceased man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a Hotel under a false name – ‘Peter Bergman’ on the 12th of June.

"He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number days before he was found deceased at Rosses Point.

"Despite exhaustive inquiries the body of the man known as ‘Peter Bergman’ has never been identified.

"Items found on the rocks near where he was discovered included: a black leather Finn Comfort shoes, size 44, manufactured in 2002 in Germany; dark socks; a black leather C&A jacket; navy C&A chino trousers; a black sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger jumper; a black leather belt, called Key West USA, made in Italy.

"The deceased is buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery, he has never been identified."

Investigating Gardaí said in 2021 that anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.