Sinéad O'Connor was considering making a movie out of her 2021 memoir "Rememberings" before her tragic death on Wednesday, according to the Irish singer's management company.

Music management company 67 Management said in a statement on their website that O'Connor had also been completing a new album and was reviewing new tour dates for 2024.

"Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinéad, to whom we are forever grateful," Kenneth and Carl Papenfus said on the company website.

"It has been an honor to have worked with Sinéad professionally, as musicians, producers, and her artist managers over the last nine years, but much, much more than that Sinéad was family."

The message stated that 67 Management wanted to send "our thoughts and prayers to O'Connor's family" and thanked the singer's fans "who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout".

O'Connor was found dead in her London home shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Metropolitan police officers were responding to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in southeast London and O'Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death has been declared and the London Inner South Coroner's Court has announced that it will carry out an autopsy.

The coroner has since said that O'Connor's date of death is also unknown, according to the Irish Independent.

Her family confirmed her death in a statement on Wednesday evening.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," O'Connor's family said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

In a tweet a week before her death, O'Connor said she was "lost in the bardo" without her 17-year-old son Shane, who tragically died in January 2022.

O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.