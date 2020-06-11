Sculptor Jeanne Rynhart, who created Dublin's famous Molly Malone statue and the Annie Moore statue on Ellis Island, has died at the age of 74.

Jeanne Rynhart died on June 9, leaving behind a legacy of famous Irish figures captured in bronze.

She sculpted the famous Molly Malone statue, which now sits outside the Dublin Tourist Office on Suffolk Street, in 1988 and it has stood as one of the city's most recognizable monuments ever since.

Her other notable works include the statues of Annie Moore in Cobh, Co Cork, as well as on New York City's Ellis Island.

Annie Moore became the first immigrant to be processed at the US immigration center on Ellis Island on January 1, 1892, and Rynhart's work immortalizes her journey on both sides of the Atlantic.

Rynhart also sculpted a statue of William Pembroke Mulchinock and Mary O'Connor which now stands in the Rose Garden of Tralee Town Park in Co Kerry. Mulchinock penned the "Rose of Tralee" ballad for Mary O'Connor and the song later inspired the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Festival organizers paid tribute to Rynhart in a Facebook post: "The Rose of Tralee International Festival is saddened to learn of the passing of sculptor Jeanne Rynhart yesterday, June 9th. Jeanne sculpted the beautiful life-size bronze of Mary and William which is the centrepiece the Rose of Tralee Memorial in Tralee Town Park Rose Garden," the post said.

Rynhart was born in Dublin and graduated from the National College of Art and Design with a Fine Arts degree in 1969.

She moved to Coventry after finishing college before moving to Bantry in Co Cork with her family in 1981. There she established Rynhart Fine Art Bronze.

She is survived by her husband Les Elliot and her daughter Audrey who now run the sculpting company.

