Sarah Fagan, from Dundalk in Co Louth, tragically died in France on Saturday, July 29 after going into cardiorespiratory arrest while competing in the Alpe d'Huez Triathlon on Friday, July 28.

Fagan reportedly collapsed during the swimming event just after the 2 pm start on Friday, organizers said in a statement on Sunday, July 30.

Fagan, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest, was quickly rescued and taken care of by the emergency team who was on site for the competition.

After being resuscitated, Fagan was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital in a serious condition.

Sadly, she passed away on Saturday, surrounded by her family, organizers said.

Cyrille Neveu, Alpe d’Huez Triathlon Director, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, who was a member of our community.

"It is very difficult to accept this tragedy. Despite the safety protocols in place and the risks inherent in triathlon, we are obviously deeply shocked and devastated by this tragedy."

A notice on RIP.ie says: “Sarah Fagan (48) of Old Muirhevna and formerly of Mountpleasant, Dundalk, passed away tragically on Saturday, 29th July 2023, in France after encountering difficulties in the Alpe D’Huez Triathlon.

“Sarah will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family – parents Tom and Bride Fagan (nee O’Connell); brothers Conall, Vincent and Austin; sisters Hannah and Carmelita; brother-in-law Neil; sisters-in-law Delia, Quyen and Melissa; nieces Eve and Mara and nephews Luke, Thomas, Cillian and Rordan.

“Sarah, who recently celebrated her 20-year anniversary working as a pharmacist for the HSE, was a devoted daughter, sister and friend.

"She was also a committed member of the Cuchulainn Cycling Club and Setanta Triathlon Club.

"In all areas of her life, she gave 100% and her friends, family and colleagues were all touched by her gentle, kind and generous nature. Her community is devastated by her loss.

“May She Rest in Peace.”

The notice said that repatriation and funeral arrangements will follow. Donations, if desired, can be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust online here.

Tributes have poured in for the talented Irish athlete in the wake of her death.

Setanta Triathlon Club said Fagan was an "integral member" of the group and that her clubmates are "devastated."

It is with profound sorrow and shock that we have to announce the passing of our friend and club mate Sarah Fagan. Sarah... Posted by Setanta Triathlon Club on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Cuchulainn Cycling Club said longtime member Fagan "lived life to the full, she was passionate, she had such a positive attitude to life, and had such a huge circle of friends within the club.

"Sarah will leave us with a massive hole in our hearts."

Members of Cuchulainn Cycling Club are beyond heartbroken on hearing of the passing of club member Sarah Fagan. Sarah... Posted by Cuchulainn Cycling Club on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Fagan was also a committee member of Women's Lap of Louth, who said "Sarah was a kind, generous, and trustworthy person who loved life and competing to the best of her ability.

"No matter what, Sarah led with a smile on her face with a kind word for everybody."